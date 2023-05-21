Larry Lee Rosenbohm, 84, Graham, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Larry was born on December 28, 1938, on the family farm in rural Graham, to George and Mary Margaret Lyle Rosenbohm

He graduated from Graham High School in 1956 as salutatorian. He then attended NWMSU. While obtaining his two-year agricultural degree, he met Janet, the love of his life. On October 12, 1958, Larry married Janet L. Vandewater at the Fairview Christian Church in rural Stuart, IA. They celebrated their 61st anniversary in 2019.

Larry served nine years in the Missouri National Guard, Maryville in the 129th Field Artillery Division, achieving rank of Sergeant First Class E7.

Larry made a career out of farming and was passionate about soil conservation and field management using tile and terraces starting over 60 years ago. Like many farmers during that era, he had a strong diversified livestock operation. As his father and grandfather before him, he was an early adapter in new agriculture technology. He received numerous farm awards and recognitions as Missouri State Fair Farm Family, Maryville Chamber of Commerce Farm Family, Nodaway-Holt FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer, and was inducted into the Nodaway County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2021. He also served on the board of directors for several companies: Grand River Mutual Telephone Company, Golden Triangle Energy, Missouri Farmers Bank and Missouri State Small Business Development Committee. Locally, he was an active member of the Graham Lions Club for over 50 years and strong supporter of 4-H. Larry had a strong faith in God. He could be found almost every Sunday at the Graham United Methodist Church where he was a very active, life-long member. He served in every office and as a Sunday School Teacher through the years.

Services will be at 10 am, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Graham United Methodist Church, Graham. Burial will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Graham United Methodist Church, Graham, Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.