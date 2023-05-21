Janila Jean Wilson, 87, Maryville, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home in Maryville.

She was born September 29, 1935, in Barnard, to Clarence Everett and Lila Vea Hall Baker. She lived most of her life in Nodaway County, and had graduated from South Nodaway High School, Barnard, class of 1953.

On April 29, 1954, she married L. Wayne Wilson, in Hiawatha, KS. He preceded her in death in 2009.

Mrs. Wilson and her husband started the Wilson Printing Company, east of Maryville, and she worked there for 50 plus years.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Barnard.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Friday, May 19, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

