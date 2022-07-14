Jerry Gene Kemery, 84, died Saturday, July 2, 2022.

He was born October 25, 1937, to Clyde Kenneth Kemery and Leah Drake Kemery.

He lived most of his life in Blockton, IA. He attended college at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On June 7, 1956, he married Karen Stevens. They lived on the Kemery family farm west of Blockton for 65 years where he enjoyed raising cattle, farming and growing crops.

Memorial services were held Saturday, July 16 at the Blockton Community Center. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed toward the family to be established.

Arrangements were under the direction of Cummings Family Funeral Home.