Roger L. Wilmes 63, Bolckow, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born October 16, 1958, to Leo and Dorothy Meyer Wilmes.

On September 2, 1978, he married Marilyn Rosenbaum in Oregon.

Funeral services were Wednesday, July 13 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Caywood.

Arrangements were under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.