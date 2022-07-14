Billy Herbert Arthaud, 71, Maryville, died Monday, July 11, 2022.

He was born March 27, 1951, to Herbert and Helen Arthaud in Jamesport. He graduated from Gilman City High School in 1969, and in 1973 from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville with a BS in agriculture.

He married Lesa Mires, in 1993.

Mr. Arthaud’s body has been cremated. The memorial service will be at 10:30 am, Friday, July 15 at the Bridge, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, on Thursday, July 14 at the Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Northwest Missouri State University Career Center; checks payable to Northwest Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.