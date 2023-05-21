Jerry Lee Butler, 82, died Friday, April 14, 2023.

He was born November 9, 1940, in Fort Stockton, TX. He was a 1958 Graham High School graduate.

On May 8, 1965, he married Mary Butler at Camp des Loges Chapel, Saint-Germain-En-Laye, S & O, France.

Mr. Butler served in the United States Navy for 37 years as an active-duty member and reservist. He retired as a US Navy chief master-at-arms with the US Naval Reserve on June 1, 1994. Throughout his active-duty, he was at various stations abroad. He worked for the City of Virginia Beach, VA, for 32 years, with the Virginia Beach Police Department. He was promoted to the rank of master police officer.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary; parents, Clarence Lee Butler and Opal Bernard Lewis; and brother, Robert Butler.

He is survived by his three daughters, Laura (Mike), Donna (Xavier), and Pamela (David); four grandchildren, Morgan, 33; Ashley, 27, (Ricky), Stephen, 18; and Paxton, 13; two half-brothers, Kirby (Denell) Hanson; Richard (Linda) Hanson; half-sister, Peggy (Paul) Blair; and nieces, nephews and long-time friends.