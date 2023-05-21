For the important work he did as a member of one of the most important committees in the Missouri House of Representatives, State Representative Jeff Farnan was recognized with a Freshman Legislator of the Year Award.

Farnan received the recognition from House Speaker Dean Plocher, who praised the first-term legislator for the many contributions he made as a committee member and as a voice for rural Missouri.

In their service on the House Emerging Issues Committee, Farnan and his colleagues addressed priority issues such as second amendment rights, motor vehicle sales tax, catalytic converter theft, and access to federal funding for rural hospitals. The committee took on a heavy load of legislation during the 2023 session and Plocher credited Farnan for his willingness to work long hours with his colleagues to ensure each policy change was thoroughly reviewed before moving it to the House floor.

“When I selected Representative Farnan to serve on the Emerging Issues Committee at the start of session, I knew it would be a great challenge for a first-term legislator, but I also knew that with his work ethic and his commitment to advancing common sense policy that he would be a valuable contributor to the process,” said Plocher, R-Des Peres. “This session he has impressed me and all of his colleagues with his knowledge of the issues and his dedication to advocating for what is best for the people of his district. He has been and will continue to be a true asset to the Missouri House and to our state.”

“I want to thank Speaker Plocher for this honor and for giving me the opportunity to work on a committee that tackled some of the most important issues we discussed in the legislature this year. It was a rewarding experience to be such an integral part of the process. I am so grateful I was able to be an effective voice for the people of the first district and I thank them for giving me the opportunity to serve,” said Farnan.