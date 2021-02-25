Jennie Elaine Hale, 82, died Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Spurgeon Manor, Dallas City, IA. She had lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Van Meter, IA, for three years prior to Spurgeon Manor.

She was born March 8, 1938, in Maryville, to George and Jennie Andrews. She was a graduate of Maryville R-II High School, Maryville.

On July 27, 1957, she married William “Bill” Edwin Hale. They celebrated 57 years of marriage before his death in 2014.

Burial will be at Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery with immediate family in attendance. A memorial service for friends will be at a later date to honor her life.

