Marlee Ann Henggeler, 79, Maryville, died Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born July 11, 1941, in Maryville, to the late Woodrow M. and Velda B. Shelman Adwell. She was a 1959 graduate of Ravenwood High School.

On September 15, 1960, she married Marvin A. Henggeler in Albany. He preceded her in death August 30, 2019.

Mass of Christian burial was Monday, February 22 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to the St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

