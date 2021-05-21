Jeffery DeShawn Plummer, 51, Maitland, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Mosaic Hospital ER, Maryville.

He was born September 9, 1969, in Fairfax, to Larry Allen and Cara Nome Hicks Plummer. He graduated in 1987 from Nodaway-Holt High School, Graham. He had lived in the Maitland and Graham areas all his life.

Mr. Plummer’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Memorial services were Thursday, May 20 at the First Christian Church, Mound City. Inurnment will be later at the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland.

Memorials may be made to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.