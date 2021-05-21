Russell A. Clements, 79, Maryville, formerly of Pickering, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 14, 1942, to Clell and Helen Weathermon Clements. He graduated from North Nodaway High School in 1960.

On February 2, 1965, he married Mary K. DeMott.

Funeral services were Wednesday, May 19 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.

Memorials may be made to the Pickering Horse Show, the Pickering United Methodist Church, or to Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.

