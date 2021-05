Dennis Dean Ebrecht 59, Blackwell, OK, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his home.

He was born September 5, 1961, to James and Loretta F. Ebrecht. He attended Maryville High School.

Mr. Ebrecht’s body has been cremated. A private service may be held by his family at a later date.

Sympathy cards and those wishing to help with the cost of the cremation please send to: Debra Ebrecht, 702 East Bridge Street, Blackwell, OK 74631.