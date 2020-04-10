Jeanne Davis, 70, Maryville, formerly of Conception, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home.

She was born February 12, 1950, in Maryville to Clarence “Doc” and Marguerite Peters Davis.

Ms. Davis resided on a farm near Conception most of her life until her mother’s passing in 1998. She then moved to Maryville and resided in a group home.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

