In today’s COVID-19 briefing, Governor Mike Parson announced that all Missouri public and charter school buildings will remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.

This recommendation was made to Governor Parson today by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and several school superintendents from rural and urban areas across the state.

“Continuing our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering all public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of this academic year, with the exception of nutrition and child care outlined in our Stay Home Missouri Order,” Governor Parson said.

School services are expected to continue through the last day of school in each school district as pre-established by the academic calendar approved by their local board of education. These continued services include alternative educational opportunities as well as providing much-needed meals to students who count on them.

DESE will issue additional guidance to Missouri school leaders in the near future. In conjunction with the Governor’s Office, DESE is continuing efforts to help local school leaders by removing barriers and waiving the necessary state statutes and regulations.

Additional K-12 information and guidance can be found at dese.mo.gov/COVID19.