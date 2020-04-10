Dolores “Picki” Pierce, 90, Lawrenceburg, KY, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at The Willows in Lexington, KY.

She was born January 9, 1930, in North Little Rock, AR, to Edwin and Clara Stainer Pickthorne. Following graduation from high school she spent one year attending Phillips University, Enid, OK before transferring to the University of Missouri to major in journalism.

On September 21, 1952, she married John W. Pierce in Columbia and moved to Maryville.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Lawrenceburg, lburgfcc.org or Prison Fellowship, prisonfellowship.org.

A private family graveside service will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens on Monday, April 13.

A register book will be available to sign at the Price Funeral Home, Maryville, from 8 am to 5 pm Saturday, April 11.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.