The IRS mileage increase for use of personal vehicles was approved for 65.5¢ at the Burlington Jct. City Council meeting January 19.

The council also approved paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and the day after, Christmas Day and the day after. If the holiday falls on the Saturday the holiday will be observed on Friday, and if it falls on Sunday it will be observed on Monday.

Meagan Morrow, a Skidmore resident, asked the board about the process that the city works with on the ball field uses. Mayor Christopher Cronk explained the ball club came up with an agreement to use, and gave her an example copy with contact information.

Resident Toni Carroll had a water leak during the month and wanted to know if the city had any emergency numbers in place to call in such an event. She was unable to shut it off and it caused a high water bill. The council approved a one time assistance waiver for Carroll.

Larry Hoover inquired about the semi-truck parking lot, and wants to rent a spot. He will stop by city hall to follow up with paperwork.

Skyeler Rohlmeier gave the foreman report, and stated that the water plant is running well. Samples have been sent in and were good. Also the lagoon samples came back good.