Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/17/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Letters reviewed and signed to reinstate Patton as program administrator for e-verify and applicant information; reviewed and signed the donee authorization form; invoice to Great River Engineering for services on BRO-R074(63) – Bridge #0228013; invoice to Perfection Painting, LLC.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Jack Horner’s for signage; to Brian Engle for reimbursement of equipment; to Gray Oil for diesel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 2023 boundary and annexation survey (BAS).

Public hearing was held for general obligation bonds in Independence and White Cloud Townships. Documents were signed by the commission and the clerk and returned to Anderson, Sundell and Skinner.

Engle, road and bridge supervisor, updated the commissioners on the shelf storage room project. Old shelving was moved, new shelves put together and placed in the room. Commission looked over the shelving project and looked at items for a possible surplus auction. A call was put in to Andy Abbott at MTE to verify shelves had been received and paid for and to discuss the purchase of the ladder. Also spoke with Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, about coming over to the Administration Center sometime in the next week to look over the storage room. An employee reported a loose piece of molding on the stair riser in the northeast stairwell of the Administration Center.

Discussed the verbal request by Judge Robert Rice for additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the NWMO Mental Health Board. A message was left for Megan Jennings from Mosaic Care Center – Maryville.

Took a call from Mosaic Medical Center lab regarding a question on an employee drug test.

Andy Abbott from MTE discussed rough pricing on firewalls and monitoring of computers in the Administration Center and sheriff’s department. Wilson asked for an additional line item under the Circuit Clerk’s budget for language line interpreter services. This would be reimbursed by the state.

Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, met with the commission to review the process for the BRO-R074(63) Bridge. A letter was reviewed and signed to be submitted to MoDOT.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put in to Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, to discuss the Reconnecting Communities Grants for the bridges and RAISE grant application dates.

Andy Macias, Jose Rodriguez and Larry Jacobson of Snyder & Associates, met with the commission to discuss the TAP Grant, the ADA ramp project at the Courthouse. An environmental study will need to be completed. A temporary ramp will need to be constructed at the west side of the building. Macias will have budget numbers for design and engineering by Tuesday morning.

An email was sent to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, regarding the sales tax passed in 2014.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 1/24/2023.