The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate the local agricultural community with a steak and egg breakfast for its 61st Annual Farm-City celebration.

The event will be Friday, March 3 at Northwest Missouri State University’s Agricultural Learning Center on the RT Wright Farm. Breakfast will be served at 8 am. Prior to breakfast, there will be a shared social gathering coinciding with the Chamber’s First Friday Coffee. Chamber members attending the coffee are encouraged to purchase a ticket and stay for breakfast and awards. And breakfast attendees are encouraged to come early and network with the Chamber membership.

The Farm-City annual event not only celebrates Nodaway County’s strong agricultural roots, but also honors progress in the agricultural industry. Its program includes award presentations to many outstanding Nodaway county people: farm family, woman in agriculture, farm youth, conservationist and advocate. Also being recognized are Missouri Century Farms, Extension Honor Roll members and Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees.

To nominate someone, email director@maryvillechamber.com prior to February 10.

Tickets for the event must be purchased by February 15 and are available for $15 at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce office, 408 North Market. The meal includes steaks donated by the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association. Side dishes of eggs, biscuits and gravy, hash brown casserole, and beverages, will be prepared and served by the culinary arts program at Northwest Technical School.