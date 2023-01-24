This week’s map, Bearcat Men’s Basketball Hometowns, 2022-2023

Now that the college football season has come to an end, we can devote our attention to college basketball. Northwest Missouri Men’s Basketball is currently ranked with a 15-2 record. This map displays the hometowns of the sixteen players in the Bearcat men’s basketball program. The roster has five from Missouri, four from Illinois and Kansas, two from Nebraska and one from Iowa. This geographic breakdown is very similar to where Northwest’s general student body population calls home. Go Bearcats!