Janet Evelyn Weir Scott, 90, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Riverstone Retirement Community, Kansas City.

She was born December 18, 1929, in Los Angeles, CA, to William Robert and Edytha Valette Weir Tims. She was raised by her grandparents, George Edward and Helen Valette Brink Weir in Pueblo, CO.

She graduated from Centennial High School, Pueblo in 1947 and obtained an associate’s degree from Pueblo Junior College.

On August 31, 1951, she married Billy Dave “BD” Scott in Lubbock, TX. He preceded her in death in 2012 after 60 years of marriage.

Memorials may be made to the BD and Janet Scott Biology Scholarship c/o Northwest Foundation or the Wolfner Talking Book and Braille Library, 600 West Main Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.