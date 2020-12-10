Jimmy Welton Holt, 96, Maryville, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born on August 18, 1924, in Maryville. He graduated in 1942 from Maryville High School.

On March 4, 1957, he married Donna Lawson Holt.

Graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, December 12 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. Friends may pay their respects from 9 am to 6 pm, Friday, December 11 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials be made to the Maryville Elks Lodge 760 Scholarship Fund or the First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.