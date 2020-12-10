Thomas O. “Tom” Warner, Sr., 80, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the CGH Medical Center, Sterling, IL.

He was born January 12, 1940, in Hyannas, NE, to Dean E. and Katherine D. Warner Linville.

On February 29, 1964, he married Thelma J. Burdick in Philadelphia, PA.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 5 at the McDonald Funeral Home, Fulton, IL. Private burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Fulton Presbyterian Church, American Cancer Society or the Fulton City Lodge.

Online condolences may be left at mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home, Fulton.