James Lyle Hefner, 84, Maryville, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born October 26, 1938, in Maitland, to Floyd L. and Gladys K. Wiley Hefner. He attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, and the University of Kansas.

On June 14, 1970, he married Peggy Bell Davenport.

Mr. Hefner served in the US Army Reserves. He was in retail management, having been a district manager for Pamida and Family Dollar. Most recently he was in custodial services at Northwest Missouri State University.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, and a former Lions Club member in Chillicothe.

Mr. Hefner's body has been cremated. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3

Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation

