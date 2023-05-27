Sr. Marietta Crahan, 92, Clyde, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Clyde.

She was born June 10, 1930, in Detroit, MI, to Bernard and Gerardine Cronin Crahan. She attended St. Marks Grade School and the Academy of Our Lady in Peoria, IL.

She had worked for her father at National Cash Register.

Sr. Crahan entered the Benedictine Convent on October 2, 1948. Her first profession of vows was September 8, 1950 and her final profession of vows was September 8, 1955.

Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, May 24 at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel, Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

