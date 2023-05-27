Brian Douglas Scott, 53, Maitland, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 28, 1969, in Fort Riley, KS, to Dennis and Lois Chitwood Scott. He was a 1988 graduate of Nodaway-Holt High School.

Mr. Scott was a self-employed carpenter and handyman. He had previously worked for the carpenter’s union in Kansas City and the maintenance department for Village O Apartments.

Mr. Scott’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Monday, May 29 at the Maitland American Legion Post 256, Maitland. Family and friends are invited to come share their memories and a potluck dinner will be provided.

Memorials will be accepted to assist the family with burial expenses.

