Martin Marvin “Marvie” Messner, 98, St. Joseph, formerly of Stanberry, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at a Stanberry nursing home.

He was born August 22, 1921, in Clyde, to George Lou and Eva Bishop Messner.

On December 24, 1941, he married LaVenia Schuster. She preceded him in death.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 13 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial was in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Stanberry and/or Gideon’s International in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home.