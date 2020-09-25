Jackson Robert Bragg, one day old, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City.

He was born September 17, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, to Jeremiah John and Katie Lou Marshall Bragg.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, on Friday, September 25 at the Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, IA. The burial will follow in the Elmo Cemetery, Elmo. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Thursday, September 24 also at the Harvest Fellowship Church.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.