James R. Roach, 73, Maryville, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born August 17, 1947, in Maryville, to Porter and Frances Frieze Roach. He was a 1965 graduate of Maryville High School.

Mr. Roach’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, November 14 at the Laura Street Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.