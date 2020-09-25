Billy Rex “Bill” Adams, 96, Maryville, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

He was born December 27, 1923, in Albany, to Oscar D. and Hattie Lucille Wayman Adams. He graduated from Albany High School, and attended South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD. He had lived in Maryville since 1981.

On April 18, 1954, he married Patricia Ann Spainhower at the First Christian Church, Albany.

Funeral services were Wednesday September 23 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany, where military rites were conducted.

Memorials are suggested to the Maryville Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, 105 N. Main, Maryville MO, 64468.

