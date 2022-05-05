Betty Margaret Clement, Augusta, GA, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at her home.

She was born in Maryville to Pauline and Luther Jenson.

She was married to Richard Clement.

Mrs. Clement retired from the Richmond County Health Department in 1997.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 pm, Thursday, May 5 at Trinity on the Hill, 1330 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, for visitation. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm followed by the interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road. Officiating will be Rev. Roy McVeigh.

Memorials may be made to Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church.

