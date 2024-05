A giant pumpkin growing contest is being sponsored by Downtown Maryville. Entry must be made by Wednesday, May 15 online at downtownmaryvillemo.com/ pumpkin-contest. Cost is $10. Seedlings must be picked up from 8 am to noon, Saturday, May 18 or 1 to 5 pm, Sunday, May 19 at Maryville Glass and Lock, 114 West Fifth Street.

Weigh-in will be during business hours, Friday, September 27 at Consumers Oil, 101 North Depot Street, Maryville. Pumpkins will be displayed during the Fall into Fun on Sunday, December 29. Prize money to be awarded is $2,000.