Clint Coffelt recently joined the FCS Financial teams in Maryville and St. Joseph as assistant vice president of crop insurance.

In this role, he will provide federal crop, livestock and crop hail insurance plans to help farm operators and owners protect their financial investment in growing crops and livestock.

Coffelt received a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from Northwest Missouri State University. He, his wife and their two sons have a small row crop and cow/calf operation near Skidmore, where they have farmed and lived for the last 14 years. Prior to FCS Financial, Coffelt was employed for 10 years as crop adjuster.

“I’m looking forward to using my experience and knowledge of crop insurance to provide comprehensive risk management planning for FCS Financial member-owners,” Coffelt said. “I’m also excited to build relationships and serve the community that my family and I call home.”