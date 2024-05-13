Financial Advisor Janette Padgitt of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Maryville, has received the Certified Financial Planner (TM) or CFP®, certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Becoming a CFP® professional expands a financial advisor’s knowledge base in the following areas: financial management, tax-sensitive investment strategies, retirement savings, insurance planning, education planning and estate considerations.

In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Padgitt also has committed to abiding by the CFP® Board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.