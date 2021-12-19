Thirty-one years ago, the MCCA Human Resources Committee, consisting of Donna Holt, Robert Bush and Roland Tullberg, saw a need in the Maryville community for an event to draw people together and celebrate Christmas.

So the first “It’s a Real Christmas” dinner was prepared. The first dinner was held at the Maryville High School cafeteria in 1990. After 12 years they put out an invitation to all organizations to invite one of them to host the event. The Maryville Business Women group answered the request, and for the past 19 years they have, along with the MCCA and the Nodaway County Senior Center, made this annual event.

This will be the 31st year for the dinner. It will be prepared at the senior center on Christmas day, the 25th, but once again for safety reasons it will be pickup and delivery only. Freewill donations will be collected.

The cooks will be there bright and early to get the food cooking. There are lots of volunteers working together to make this happen. Pickup times are to be from 11 am to 1 pm at the rear entrance of the senior center.

There is still a need for volunteer assistance; call at Amie 660.562.3999 for information.

Desserts will be needed and pie is the most popular. They can be dropped off at the center on Thursday, December 23 between the hours of 7 am and 4 pm.

Monetary donations are appreciated as well to help with the cost of the food and to help sponsor the meals. Each year, meals are provided for the ambulance district workers, public safety officers and Northwest University Police. Donations can be dropped off at the Nodaway County Senior Center or checks made out to It’s a Real Christmas can be mailed to Connie McGinness, 24110 315th , Maryville MO 64468.

Donations make a big difference in the assistance the group can give to the center and those they serve. North Star Advocacy Center, formerly known as the children and women’s shelter, and the Angel Program at the Senior Center will be the benefactors of any unused funds.

To have a meal delivered, call 660.562.3999.