Jason Walker has taken his interest in firearms accuracy to the next level to compete at national long rifle competitions.

Walker lives in Skidmore with his wife, Amanda, and two daughters, Maddy and Bella.

“I sell Pioneer seed just like my Grandpa Kay and father, Gary. My family has been serving our community with Pioneer products for over 70 years.”

He has been shooting various rifles since he was probably eight years old and enjoyed shooting targets more than hunting.

“I liked to shoot paper to see how small of groups a rifle was capable of,” Walker said. “I spent most of my ‘shooting’ time reloading for a coyote or deer rifle as there just isn’t anywhere very close to shoot competitively. In 2011, Dennis Nelson introduced me to the infamous Tommy (TomE) Jacobs of Spickard. We immediately hit it off. A strong bond and tremendous friendship was born.

“I’ve had a lot of hobbies throughout my life with ATVs and firearms being the two main ones. In 2012, my friends and I were getting older as well as raising families and the time wasn’t there for ATVs anymore.

“I had always wanted to shoot ‘a thousand yards’ because for some reason that is an unspoken benchmark for a lot of people. The first season, 1K (1,000 yard) matches were all held on Saturday and 600 yard was held on Sunday. I could only take off to go for one day, Sundays, so 1,000-yard would have to wait.”

Walker competes in IBS or International Benchrest Shooters competitions which is the premier sanctioning body in the US. He started competing in 2012 with a factory Savage benchrest rifle when there were quite a few new shooters since Vapor Trail Valley (VTV) was newly started by Jacobs.

In long range IBS competition, there are two sanctioned classifications, light gun and heavy gun. A light gun has to weigh 17 pounds or less and fires five shot groups at both 600 and 1,000. Heavy guns are unlimited in weight and some have been known to weigh well over 100 pounds but most fall into the 25 to 70 pound area. HG fires five shot groups at 600 but 10 shots at 1,000.

“TomE had added a ‘Factory’ class that was toward the end of the day and allowed new shooters to compete with others who were new to the sport,” Walker said. “I quickly figured out that I had a lot to learn when it came to benchrest shooting and especially at ranges longer than 300 yards which is the farthest I had shot until this point.”

“When I was shooting a lot, we were gone probably three weekends out of four,” he said. “Of course I can’t really go anywhere till the middle of June or so depending on when all my customers are done with bean planting. Most times there will be a match shot on Saturday and a second match shot on Sunday for 600. At 1,000, you have two matches on Saturday and two matches on Sunday.”

The 600-yard and 1,000-yard competitions use different criteria for scoring.

“The last couple of years I have only been attending national events and two Outlaw competitions that are new formats and a blast to shoot,” Walker said. “While they are not sanctioned by any organization, the bragging rights are more than enough to keep shooters interested.

“2021 was the first year of the Rendezvous and it was held at VTV. It was a get together like nothing that has been done before. The contest consisted of eight targets at 600 and eight targets at 1,000. The top 14 shooters then drew chips to see who their opponent was and then shot head-to-head to make the final seven where the winner took all. Both of these outlaw matches have seen so much interest that they have to limit the number of entries.”

Walker prefers the 600 but likes to shoot both.

“While I began shooting with a Savage rifle that came from mass production, I have since switched to custom actions, triggers, stocks and barrels,” Walker said. “From a scope standpoint, there are a few good options and some of the choice comes down to how the glass performs for you. I prefer the Nightforce 15-55x52mm competition scope.

“I have taken about every spot on the leader, or loser, board at one time or another. Since I started competing in the national competitions, I have been fortunate enough to place very well in them.”

In August, the 1k Nationals were held at Deep Creek range in Missoula, MT. Walker was able to come away with the 2 gun overall win and become the first person in history to win both the IBS 600 and 1,000 yard national championships.

In September, the 600 Nationals were held at Piedmont Gun Club in Rutherfordton, NC. Walker came away with the two gun overall win again to become the first person to ever win both in the same year.

For someone interested in this type of shooting, Walker recommends attending a match to just watch. This will give an opportunity to see the equipment.

“There is now a factory/tactical class that allows anyone to try their hand at it with something you already own,” Walker said. “I will warn you though, if the bug bites you, hold on because it’s a bumpy ride.”

The closest range is Vapor Trail Valley, vaportrailbullet.com, southeast of Princeton. Memberships are limited but not required for competition.

“Don’t be shy, come try any of these competitions,” Walker said. “We all started somewhere and didn’t come out of the chute on top. Everyone is very friendly and eager to help new people.”