By Bridget Kenny RN, BSN, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville community health nurse liaison

For the past several weeks I have left my community nurse liaison hat back at my office and donned scrubs to provide some much-needed assistance delivering monoclonal antibody infusions to COVID-19 patients, in light of the most recent surge.

I have appreciated the time spent administering the infusion and providing valuable education to those in need. Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville currently averages around 16 monoclonal antibody infusions per day. This number has quadrupled since early November due to the rise of cases in our community.

The infusion consists of laboratory-created antibodies that have been developed to mimic a healthy natural immune response to the virus. Unlike the vaccine, the infusion is authorized for emergency use and has not yet been approved by the FDA. The point of the infusion is not to make a person magically feel better, but instead to prevent the virus from further invading the lungs and causing more severe symptoms such as pneumonia.

Many recognize the symptoms and are tested early, however, some are still waiting until several days into the disease process to seek help. By the time these patients see us, they are nearing the end of that 10-day window. And folks, I just want to tell you, these people do not feel good and are sometimes nearing the danger zones of the virus.

Many of our patients admit disbelief until they are personally infected with the virus. These people are under the impression that COVID-19 presents as a basic cold. Most have since changed their views and plan to get vaccinated after the 90-day wait period as well as making plans to tell others about their unpleasant experiences with the virus.

Frontline caregivers frequently share examples with one another of people who have suffered severe heart, lung and other organ damage from the virus. Recently, a friend told me about a healthy individual who was killed by COVID-19 after experiencing seizures related to the disease. I am certain that many of you have been directly impacted or know someone who has experienced these long-term effects.

Unfortunately, the virus is now affecting a large percentage of the population in Northwest Missouri and we cannot stress enough the importance of protecting yourself and your family by getting vaccinated. While the antibody infusions aid in helping patients combat symptoms of the virus, they are not a magic bullet and don’t guarantee that patients won’t have to be hospitalized, nor do they ensure that a patient will not succumb to the virus. The very first and best line of defense is vaccination.

A few additional helpful hints for combating this and other viruses are to drink plenty of water to help keep secretions liquified, do not sit or lay still for extended periods of time, movement, such as light exercise, as well as frequent deep breaths and coughing help to prevent pneumonia, and do not share drinks. If you are unable to stay home, wear a mask when you have symptoms such as a cough, runny nose or sinus congestion, regardless of the cause, out of respect and to prevent potentially infecting others.

In addition, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville would like to provide updated information about options available for seeking COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Our primary care provider (PCP) clinic is open Monday-Friday. For your convenience, a Walk-In Clinic is located at 114 East South Hills Drive.

If you are unsure which course of action is correct for you or would simply like to speak to a nurse regarding COVID-19 symptoms or potential exposure, please call our COVID-19 Nurse Call Line at 660.562.5357. Mosaic Life Care Community Health Line nurses are available to answer any health-related question 24 hours a day at 816.271.4000.