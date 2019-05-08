After being closed for flooding and repairs for nearly two months, Interstate 29 reopened on May 8 to traffic from St. Joseph to Omaha.

While floodwaters had receded and debris was cleared from the Missouri portion of I-29, the Iowa portion had significant damage as well as the routes that extend east and west from I-29 in western Iowa.

The closure in Missouri continued, with the exception of local traffic accessing their homes and businesses, until the Iowa Department of Transportation was able to reopen its section of I-29 on May 8.

Approximately eight miles north of the Missouri border, traffic moves head-to-head and a 12-foot width restriction is in place. Motorists should expect delays. Over-dimension loads must use an alternate route.

More than 12,000 vehicles utilize I-29 through Northwest Missouri daily to access locations in Iowa and points north. Due to the lack of detour routes in Northwest Missouri that could handle that many cars, trucks and heavy commercial vehicles, all through traffic had been rerouted onto I-35 or US Route 71.

Many other routes throughout the region remain flooded, both in Missouri and Iowa. Travelers do not have access to several roads west of I-29 in Atchison and Holt counties due to flooding and damage. These include US Routes 159 and 136, commonly referred to as the Rulo and Brownville Missouri River Crossings, which are heavily damaged and remain closed. While repairs have begun on US Route 159, water remains over the road in many areas, including US Route 136. This continued flooding, combined with changing weather conditions, could delay recovery and repair efforts.

For updated information regarding route restoration and flooding, visit the Northwest Missouri Flooding webpage at https://www.modot.org/2019- northwest-missouri-flooding. The website provides an interative map on flooded and damaged roadways in Missouri, links to neighboring states’ information, condition and restoration photographs and several other resources.

For more information about these closures, please check the Traveler Information Map on MoDOT’s website, modot.org, or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636 ).