Beach volleyball is the 90th and newest NCAA sport. The 4th National Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship, won by UCLA, was just completed this past weekend in Gulf Shores, AL.

The per capita production of Div. I beach volleyball players is greatest in the Southwest and West with Hawaii leading followed by California, Arizona and Texas. California produces 284 or 30 percent of all players. There are 61 Div. I women’s beach volleyball programs resulting in 939 players with 95 or over 10 percent of the players coming from outside the US.