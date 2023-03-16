For Northwest Missouri State University student Anaya Walker, working as the curatorial intern for the “Art of Healing Galleries” exhibition was an opportunity to create a soothing environment for patients and visitors of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

“I wanted to help the hospital out because when I was little I went to the hospital a bit more than I do now, but seeing art made me calm down and feel less scared of being in that type of setting,” Walker said.

Under the guidance of Northwest Assistant Professor of Art Dr. Karen Britt, Walker was responsible for creating the exhibition’s timeline, collecting art entries, designing posters and handling public relations.

The senior graphic design major enjoyed seeing her hard work result in a successful exhibition opening.

Walker aspires to work with animation studios, and her internship with the “Art Healing Galleries” exhibition was an opportunity to apply the lessons of her coursework as well as further her graphic design, communication and administrative skills.

“This definitely helped because it gives me experience and, if you look at job applications, experience is very important,” Walker said.

“Art of Healing Galleries,” a collaborative partnership that Mosaic and Northwest began last year, represents an integration of the power of art with medicine. After a successful inaugural exhibit, the project’s second exhibit will continue through March. The exhibition is free and open to the public at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

It features 40 mixed media artworks, including hand-drawn pieces, portrait paintings, ceramic sculptures, nature photographs and metal structures. Featured artists include Dr. Michael Steiner, the dean of Northwest’s College of Arts and Sciences, and Frank Baudino, a research librarian at Northwest.

Three of Steiner’s submissions are displayed within the exhibit, including his painting “Glacial Swan Song,” which was recognized as the Best-of-Show piece.