The official length of this year’s World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade is 78 feet and will start at the corner of Third Street and North Market Street, Maryville at approximately 5:17 pm, Friday, March 17, in front of Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck, and the parade will proceed north.

The 36th annual parade is a free parade organized by the local volunteers and sponsored by Burny’s Sports Bar. It is open to anybody who wishes to enter and show off his or her Irish spirit. There are no entry fees or prizes.

The grand marshal of the parade is Kevin Pitts, Maryville Middle School principal.

This year’s parade queen contest was held March 15 and the crowned queen will receive prizes and ride in the parade on St. Patrick’s Day.