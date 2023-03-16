During a February 23 closed meeting, the 911 Oversight Board created the specifications and pricing to entice the Noel T. Adams Memorial Ambulance District for dispatch of emergency medical services.

Located in Bethany, the ambulance district reached out to the local 911 Oversight Board to request a quote for the communications center to provide emergency dispatch services to the Harrison County area.

The closed session was held at the Nodaway County Administration Center, to decide the specifications for competitive bidding. Those present were board members Chris Burns, Bill Walker, Benjamin Lipiec, Tye Parsons and Bill Florea. Others present were Greg McDanel, Stacy Wood, Ron Christian, Jessica Rickabaugh, Stacy Rucker and Jared McQueen. Absent were board members Dannen Merrill and Scott Walk.

Christian discussed the Request for Proposal (RFP) including the specifications of service and bid options were discussed. The board submitted a proposal in response to the RFP, for an annual contract amount of $68,000 for dispatch services.