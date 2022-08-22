At the August 8 Hopkins City Council meeting, City Clerk Teddy Phipps informed the council of the matching $46,512.16 in ARPA funds received from Nodaway County.

The tax levy hearing was conducted. Assessed valuation has increased from the 2021 total of $3,569,121 to 2022’s total is $3,994,578. The proposed general tax fund is 59.22¢ per $100 valuation; streets and roads saw a slight increase to 99.68¢ per $100 valuation; and the light fund is 20.76¢ per $100 valuation. Total tax amount approved is $1.7966 per $100 valuation. The city is anticipating tax receipts in the amount of $71,771.58 for 2023. The proposed tax rate will be submitted to the state which will approve the final tax rate the city can collect.

Phipps sent the appropriate documents to City Attorney Taryn Henry to process for the water/sewer/trash utilities increase in an ordinance.

Operator Chris Bird received permission to rent tree trimming equipment to remove low limbs in high traffic areas.

Bird will be attending training classes twice a week from August 10 through September 15.

Maguire Iron, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD, will be refurbishing the water tower this fall. Hopkins will run 100 percent of the city water needs from Public Water Supply District No. 1 for up to three weeks.

The September city council meeting has been moved to 7 pm, Monday, September 12.