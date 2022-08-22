Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, an evidence-based program that offers strategies for daily management of any chronic condition, will be offered at the Maryville Public Library.

This program consists of six, 2.5-hour classes that will be held from 2 to 4:30 pm, Wednesdays. Classes will begin on August 24 and run through September 28. The classes are free, and each participant will receive the “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” book and a “Relaxation for Body & Mind” CD. University of Missouri Extension Nutrition and Health Education specialist Debbie Bennett will co-teach the class with Vickie Kempf with Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Classes are open to anyone who deals with a chronic condition or is a caregiver for someone with a chronic condition. Topics covered will include:

• weekly action planning & problem solving

• techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation

• Appropriate use of medications

• nutrition

• appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance

• communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals

• How to evaluate new treatments, and more

Participants can register online at tinyurl.com/cdsmp822. For help with registration or to ask questions, call 660.744.6231 or email bennettdl@missouri.edu.