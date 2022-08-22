At the August 15 Mozingo Advisory Board meeting, the FY 23 draft budget was recommended for approval by the advisory board. The budget will now advance to the August 22 City Council meeting where the council will vote to approve or not.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland presented the big picture points of the draft budget. The total budget will be at $3,676,417, and estimated revenues will total $2,851,000, which is a difference of $825,417. The difference is because the city typically budgets revenues conservatively, in order to have a built in buffer. The city will dip into the carry-over Mozingo fund which is estimated to be at $1,568,500 at the end of FY 22 and is estimated to be $743,083 at the end of FY 23 factoring in the difference. According to Heiland and City Manager Greg McDanel, it is unlikely for every cent to be spent in the budget.

The three main funds of the Mozingo budget are Operations, Lake Patrol and Maintenance. The following items are main expenses of the budget.

Operations: $1,760,575

• New office for event sales and marketing specialist, $15,000

• Utilities, rate increase from United Electric, $98,000

• Marketing and Advertising, new events, $65,000

• Contractual services, fireworks, $140,000

• Capital outlay, new kayak vending machine, range ball dispenser, etc., $63,000

• Lease principal, golf cart lease, $67,680

• Pro shop merchandise, new products, $65,000

• Transfers out, conference center debt retirement, $110,000

Maintenance: $1,786,305

• Utilities, rate increase from United Electric, $90,000

• Equipment parts, $35,000

• Lease principal, equipment lease, $47,005

• General maintenance, buildings, construction, roads, etc., $200,000 total

• Capital outlay, auto equipment, other improvements, $323,340 total

Lake Patrol: $129,537

• Replace Patrol SUV and equipment, $42,000

Personnel services within the Mozingo’s total operating costs are over $1.5 million. The budget includes funds for a potential staff restructure, part-time staff hourly wage increase and a new full-time maintenance position.

The board is expected to discuss potential increases to golfing, camping and cabin fees in the next few meetings.

Some main points of estimated revenue are $340,000 from camping fees, $315,000 from golfing green fees and $240,000 from cabin rentals.

Heiland also went over some of the FY 22 budget. Mozingo is estimated to be below budget in all three expense funds, and over in revenue at the end of FY 22.

Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw also updated the board. She presented a new look at some of the proposed new signage around the park, which will include a map, rules and policies and upcoming events. The park is currently struggling to find employees, and Greenhaw encourages anyone to apply for multiple jobs. The RV park expansion work continues as electricity is being installed currently.