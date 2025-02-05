It was recently announced by the Northwest Missouri Regional Council (NWReCOG), who facilitated the grant, that the City of Hopkins was awarded a community facilities grant for their Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a new fire truck.

The town will receive $524,646 in CDBG funds.

NWReCOG submitted 13 projects for grant funding of the 115 projects statewide. The Hopkins grant was joined by two others, Forest City and Rock Port. Both of those were for demolition projects. There were 49 others in the state that made the cut.

The next grant cycle with CBDG will begin in April 2025.