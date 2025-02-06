Several items related to Mozingo Lake Recreation Park were approved at the Maryville City Council meeting on January 27.

The council accepted a control from Dexter Pump Service, Blue Springs, for replacement of an irrigation pump and motor at Mozingo Lake Golf Course. The two irrigation pumps have remained in service for 30 years, and replacement parts are scarce, making repairs difficult. The total cost of the one replacement pump will be $22,562,50. Staff will utilize one of the older pumps as an emergency backup until replacement in FY 26.

Also approved by the council was a contract with National Golf Graphics, Rib Lake, WI, for the purchase of a golf sign package for Mozingo. The proposed project includes one large informational/rule sign, 20 cast aluminum tee signs and six direction signs. This is an effort from staff to modernize key elements of the Sechrest 18 course to align with course standards. Staff will also pursue sponsorship opportunities for each tee sign. The total cost is $23,950.

A contract with Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville, for the lease purchase financing of a 2024 T86 T4 Bobcat Compact Track Loader for Mozingo was authorized. Nodaway Valley Bank offered the lower interest rate at 4.20 percent, resulting in a monthly payment of $1,741.55.

A contract was authorized with Greater than Video, St. Joseph, for the procurement of videography and photography of tourism-related assets for “Visit Maryville.” The total cost is $14,400. Greater than Video has a relationship with local entities, and has provided promotional content for Mozingo and “Visit Maryville” in the past.

An ordinance imposing a temporary moratorium on manufactured homes in residential zoning districts was accepted, pending the adoption of revised regulations. A recent placement of a manufactured home on a vacant lot at 401 South Buchanan has created opposition in the neighborhood, which has prompted the city to consider additional zoning regulations on those homes to ensure they are permitted in appropriate and compatible zoning districts.

The purchase and installation of a Whelen WPS2907 Siren from Outdoor Warning Consulting, Wardsville, was approved for $37,192. A siren positioned near the intersection of North Main and West 16th Streets was damaged beyond repair during a severe weather event on June 15, 2024. An insurance claim was filed with MIRMA, and following installation, replacement expenses will be reimbursed minus the deductible.

A $15,500 contract with Avista Technologies, San Marcos, CA, was accepted for the purchase of RoClean L403 Membrane cleaning agent for the Maryville Water Treatment Plant. This will be used to address any remaining membrane fouling and restore operation to near peak performance following a malfunctioned polymer feed pump incident in the winter of 2023. Water temperatures began to rise after the incident, meaning traditional cleaning agents could be used. Now with the potential of more cold weather, the cleaning agent is needed.

The council accepted the stormwater management plan for a new sorting and delivery center at 701 Wilson Industrial Road. The proposed project features an 11,800 square foot facility with associated parking and loading areas. It is intended to be a sorting and last mile delivery fulfillment center with an average of 30 employees. Maryville and Nodaway County Economic Development have been working in partnership over the past few months to facilitate this economic development opportunity. The company that will use the proposed facility was not named, but will be announced at a later date.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. A project kickoff meeting was held for the laborshed and childcare study. RFPs were opened on January 23 for construction of the East Thompson Street Trail Project. A bid will be brought to the council at a future date.