Maryville officials announced the appointment of Jessica Rickabaugh as director of the Northwest Regional Communications Center (NRCC).

Rickabaugh, who has served the City of Maryville since May 2011, brings extensive experience and a deep commitment to public safety to her new role.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in emergency and disaster management, with a minor in organizational communication, from Northwest Missouri State University in 2014. Her career with Maryville Public Safety began as a part-time dispatcher, where she quickly demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication. In 2013, she was promoted to lead the communications division of Maryville Public Safety. In 2020, Rickabaugh played a key role in the creation of the NRCC, assisting with the successful consolidation of emergency dispatch services in Nodaway County.

Reflecting on her appointment, Rickabaugh shared, “It is a privilege to work alongside our team of 911 dispatch professionals, law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical staff each day. The incredible support from our communities and local leaders has been instrumental to the success of the Northwest Regional Communications Center.”

A lifelong Maryville resident and member of a first-responder family, Rickabaugh also noted the personal significance of her work: “Having grown up here, this role is incredibly meaningful to me. I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, friends, and the mentors who have guided me throughout my career. It is an honor to serve in this capacity and to contribute to the safety and well-being of our communities.”

Rickabaugh officially assumed the role of NRCC Director on January 15, 2025.