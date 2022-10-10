Organized on Saturday before the second Sunday in October, 1872, the Clearmont Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th year Sunday, October 9.

The church body would like to invite the community, previous attendees and members plus anyone who worked on rebuilding the current church building after the fire in 2011 to join them in a time of worship, food and fellowship.

The October 9th event schedule at the church: 10 am, worship; 11:30 am, lunch with attendees bringing a covered dish as the meat will be provided; 12 until 5:30 pm; inflatables for community children; 1:30 pm, a concert will be provided by Sarah Davison; 2:30 pm, the church rededication and at 6:30 pm, a revival will begin.

From Sunday, October 9 through Wednesday, October 12 at 6:30 pm, the Hunter Family will lead our worship service and Brother Cole Edwards will bring the message. The church welcomes everyone to join them in a time of praising God.

More information can be found at facebook.com/Clearmont. Baptist.Church/

Some of the interesting, historical facts about the Clearmont Baptist Church follows.

• The church began with 23 members and was led by Elder AM Wallace. The church building was originally constructed in 1880 at a cost of $2,100.

• Reverend Donald Barnett was the longest serving pastor at 44 years. All of the documents leading up to his time were destroyed in 2011 the fire so much of the information was destroyed.

• The church’s congregation currently use the New Testament model for leadership and don’t have one specific pastor but rather are growing towards a group of elders who fulfill the various leadership roles as a unit.

• There are 50 active members/attendees of the church ranging from four to 94 years of age along with several home-bound members. Currently the longest active member has been part of the church for 74 years.

• The church has recently restarted a VBS program in 2019 and it has connected God to 107 different children in those four years.

• Youth Sunday School restarted in 2020 and currently has an elementary group and junior high and high school group of students.