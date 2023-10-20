The annual Homecoming parade begins at 9 am, Saturday, October 21, at the corner of Ray and College Avenue. It will proceed east on Fourth Street and end at Main Street. It traditionally features more than 100 entries, including bands and floats sponsored by campus and community organizations and businesses.

Additionally, Northwest alumni are invited to the Homecoming Welcome prior to the parade at 8 am, Saturday, October 21, at the Michael L. Faust Center for Alumni and Friends. Alumni of the classes of 1973, 1978, 1983, 1988, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018 are encouraged to visit the Faust Center or the Bearcat Zone tailgate in College Park to pick up their commemorative Homecoming button and reunion year ribbon.