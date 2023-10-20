Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/10/23. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Sheriff to MOPERM for deductible.

The commission reviewed the following information: Notice of payment – National Opioid Settlement.

The commission met with two staff members to coordinate upcoming days off.

A message was left for Paul Rector, Brightergy for status update on light bulbs. A call was put in to Billy Mitchell, MEI Elevator Solutions regarding the variance status on the Administration Center elevator.

Spoke with Mike McCray, MOPERM, regarding a deductible invoice received.

Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock reviewed and discussed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Joint 911 Oversight Board. A call was put in to Cheyenne Murphy for an update on the Jail Maintenance and Improvement grant. Strong discussed an application for fleet cards for the sheriff’s vehicles.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #180, #188 and #197 in Independence Township as well as a culvert that is part of MoDOT maintenance and Road #259 and 261 in Union Township. Road #429 in Jackson Township was approved and the proceed order was sent.

A citizen requested information on the Household Hazardous Waste program.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Spoke with Grant Township Trustee Jim Farnan and Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling, regarding the CART Rock delivery in Grant Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 10/19/2023 as they will be gone to training on the 17th.